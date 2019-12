European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is on Wednesday set to unveil her plans to make the EU the world's first climate-neutral continent but some of the proposals are likely to ruffle feathers across the bloc.

Among the flagship measures she will outline during a special plenary of the EU parliament in Brussels is a €100bn transition fund to boost green investment.

You can watch Von der Leyen's address from 14:00 CET in the video player, above.