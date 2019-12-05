Latest Live Coverage

South African anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Tutu in hospital

By Reuters with NBC News World News
Archbishop Emeritus and Nobel Laureate Desmond Tutu in Cape Town on April 27, 2019.
Rodger Bosch
Nobel Peace Prize laureate and veteran of South Africa's anti-apartheid struggle Desmond Tutu has been admitted to hospital for the treatment of an infection, his office said on Wednesday.

"The Archbishop has been hospitalized several times over the past few years for treatment of a similar condition," the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said in a statement, without providing further detail.

The 88-year-old, who as Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town used the pulpit to preach against the injustices of white minority rule during the apartheid era, has battled prostate cancer for years and has largely withdrawn from public life.

Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his non-violent opposition to the apartheid regime in South Africa.

