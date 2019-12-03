Watch live: Macron and Trump give joint news conference

U.S. President Donald Trump was due to hold a joint news conference with President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, hours after publicly calling his NATO criticism “very, very nasty.”

As prime ministers and presidents of the 29-member alliance converged on London to mark NATO’s 70th birthday, Trump told reporters that the French leader had been wrong to lamented the “brain death” of the organization due in large part to a lack of U.S. leadership.

“I think that’s insulting to a lot of different forces,” Trump said. “You just can’t go around making statements like that about NATO. It’s very disrespectful.”

During campaigning for the last election, Trump described NATO as “obsolete.” He has since tempered his criticism somewhat.

Macron was angered when Trump unilaterally pulled troops out of northern Syria last month, a move that Turkey saw as a green light for an invasion. The European Union is mired in a political crisis sparked by its inability to manage Syrian refugee arrivals, and fears that more people might flee.

Relations between the U.S. and France are also particularly strained this week after The U.S. Trade Representative proposed introducing tariffs on $2.4 billion in goods in retaliation for a French tax on global tech giants. Trump and Macron are due to meet on the sidelines of the summit.