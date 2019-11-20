Watch live: NATO chief speaks amid 'brain death' controversy

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is due to speak to reporters on Tuesday after a meeting of the Alliance's Foreign Ministers, just weeks after French President Emmanuel Macron branded it "brain dead".

Earlier on Tuesday, Stoltenberg defended the relevance, importance and strength of the transatlantic alliance. He disputed the idea that the US considered the alliance less important under President Donald Trump, arguing that European unity is not a substitute for unity with the US

"If we look back at the history of NATO we have seen disagreements before - dating back to the Suez crisis in 1956 all the way to the Iraq war in 2003," he said.

"But the strength of NATO is that despite this we have always been able to unite around our core task - to protect and defend each other."

NATO Foreign Ministers were meeting on Tuesday to prepare for the meeting of NATO leaders in London on December 4, NATO said on its website.

Topics on the agenda included "NATO’s progress in achieving fairer burden-sharing among Allies, and strategic issues, including NATO’s relations with Russia, arms control and the implications of the rise of China."

"Ministers are expected to recognize space as a new operational domain, alongside air, land, sea and cyber," the NATO press release said.