Tokyo's artistic scene is vibrant, energetic and non conventional

Tokyo provides a real journey into art for visitors searching for a different perspective of Japan's huge capital.

Internationally renowned Japanese artist, Ly, for example, has created a world by painting on walls.

In Japan street art is illegal. So Ly works for private clients who ask her to paint on their buildings, offices and shops.

The main character of her works is LUV, a little monster, inspired by herself.

"The world I had in my mind was very big and I thought that the wall was the most appropriate way to represent it on a life size-scale," she says, "And i decided to start with street art."

The teamLab universe

TeamLab is a group of artists whose aim is to break the barriers between art and the public.

"We believed that art or creativity is something that we cannot explain by words but is more like to be inside of art," says teamLab artist Takashi Kudo.

There are two teamLab Museums in Tokyo: Borderless and Planets.

Borderless, at the Mori Building Digital Art Museum in Odaiba, a district of Tokyo, you can find art blended with technology.

Even in its cafeteria, the En Tea House, this theme continues with flowers blooming inside the cup, as long as there is tea in it.

"In Borderless some people are confused. Some people are impressed. Some people are taking their Instagrams. We don’t force anything. There are no right answers: this is like life," says Takashi Kudo.

"The planets is like a more immersive experience. You are gonna take off your shoes and you are gonna be barefoot. Is like an unusual experience. It also makes you discover something in real life."