Modern Tokyo art bows to tradition for inspiration

In our latest instalment of GO JAPAN! Euronews reporter Naomi Lloyd discovers that Tokyo is a city of contrasts - where rich traditions sit alongside futuristic innovation.

The episode begins at the Imperial Palace – which this year welcomed a fresh era with the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito. And from a long and illustrious royal legacy, we move to the Adachi Institute which houses one of Tokyo’s most important collections of Ukiyo-e and a long tradition of art.

Ukiyo-e refers to beautifully crafted Japanese paintings and woodblock prints with delicate lines and vivid colours. It flourished from the 17th century through to the 19th century during the Edo period.

Euronews sat down with the director of the Adachi Foundation, Meguri Nakayama to find out more.

“Ukiyo-e was part of popular culture and enjoyed by the general public during the Edo period. The prints were produced by publishing houses and they depict the fashionable beautiful women of the time as well as nature.”

Japan -then and now

But how is Tokyo’s art scene navigating its past and present, and where does it fit into the high-speed algorithmic age we live in?

“I think that today in a digital era, the fact that what we do is analogue - and each painting is done one-by-one, by hand, that’s what’s attractive”

Many of the scenes illustrated in Ukio-ye can still be found in the city today. Euronews reporter Naomi Lloyd visited the Shin-ohashi bridge, as depicted in the great Ukiyo-e master Utagawa Hiroshige's famous painting.

“In Utagawa Hiroshige’s famous painting – people crossing Shin-ohashi bridge are caught in a sudden shower. This is exactly where they would have walked along - although the bridge is no longer wooden - and we're definitely luckier with the weather today.”

Wake Me Up (before you Goph Goph)

Van Gogh was so enamoured with the work of Utagawa Hiroshige, he reproduced his own copy in oil paint.

At the Adachi institute, as well as replicating older, well-known works, the institute collaborates with contemporary artists to create new original pieces.

Ukiyo-e: still inspiring newer generations

Artisans are trained in the same age-old techniques, keeping the tradition alive for future generations.

Euronews spoke to artisan Chikura Kishi about how she is inspired by the old art form of Ukiyo-e.

“I was a student at the university of fine arts and by chance I had the opportunity to see the technique of Ukiyo-e. I was fascinated by the high level techniques that had taken generations to achieve and so that was how I got started.”

Kishi is one of a new generation of Tokyo artists who uses Ukiyo-e techniques to create a new style of art but other artists like Akira Yamaguchi look a bit closer to home for inspiration. He spent most of his life living in the Chuo neighbourhood.

“You can see that this neighbourhood is different from other areas. The mix of modernity and the old buildings interwoven together here - that’s what inspires the styles in my paintings.”

In his cityscapes - old-fashioned Japanese buildings and characters coexist alongside high-rise modern skyscrapers, with elements of fantasy and science fiction woven in. But it doesn't stop there as Yamaguchi is already an accomplished Manga artist in his own right.

Tokyo artists are at the forefront of the manga scene and the locations featured in their drawings attract visitors from around the world. Manga expert Nana Midoro sees a both Manga and Ukiyo-e as integral Japanese culture.

“Manga is a big part of Japanese culture and art. There are similarities between Manga and Ukiyo-e - Manga artists use the same perspective as in a work of Ukiyo-e to draw the best angles possible to show the action in each frame”

Toko is a city which definitely offer mounds of inspiration for a new generation of artist. But how it will continue to evolve remains to be seen.