Children protest severe pollution in India after school closures

Indian schoolchildren took part in protests on Sunday (November 17) against poor air quality, after schools closed to protect the health of students.
Schools in New Delhi will reopen on Monday (November 18) after a two-day shutdown caused by pollution levels, but air quality is likely to remain "very poor," a notch below the "severe" rating.
Toxic smog that surrounds the city has plunged air quality into the "severe" category several days this month, as data showed that a promise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to eliminate burning of crop stubble in neighboring states has not worked.
