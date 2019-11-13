NATO still 'necessary' says new EP Parliament chief David Sassoli

While the European Commission in waiting takes time to get off the ground, the European Parliament's newly elected speaker, David Sassoli has immediately immersed himself in the Brussels machine. Brexit, NATO, Trump, Turkey and more, he offered his take on many of today's hot topics for Euronews' Global Conversation.

On NATO experiencing "brain death"?

"At the moment it is risky to argue over what we have, to wish for something that we do not have. I think that the Atlantic alliance and NATO is still necessary".

On Turkey and migration

"Regarding the financing of refugee camps on the border with Syria, I think Europe has played its role. This money isn’t given to Erdogan, as nationalist propaganda would have us believe. Money is given to the organisations that manage those camps. But that money is running out."

On Brexit

"Like the nationalists on the continent, also the supporters of Brexit thought they were going to pull down the European Union. Instead, despite the fact that in the EU we discuss about everything, on Brexit there has always been unanimity”.

