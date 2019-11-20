NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg is set to speak as the defence alliance meets in Brussels today.

It comes after Stoltenberg, NATO's Secretary-General, insisted the group had grown stronger over the course of its 70 years of existence.

But as NATO foreign ministers prepare to meet today, the agenda will be filled with a number of outstanding issues when it comes to defence spending and commitment to the alliance.

Stoltenberg said he would meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to discuss his concerns about the alliance.

Responding to Macron's public criticism of the alliance as being in a state of "brain death", Stoltenberg described NATO as "adaptable" and said that within the alliance North America and Europe were doing more together than they had in decades.

US President Donald Trump previously suggested that Europe was not pulling its weight in sustaining NATO.

Speaking from Brussels, Stoltenberg said he would seek to would deal directly with leaders to try and quell frustration over the alliance.

"I will go to Paris next week, and there I intend to discuss these issues with President Macron. I think that the best way to address any differences is to sit down and discuss them and to fully understand the messages and the motivations," he said.

"The strength of NATO is that despite these differences between countries we have always been able to unite around our core task to protect and defend each other. And it is the responsibility of all allies to make sure we do this today, because we live in a more unpredictable and uncertain world, and in uncertain times we need strong multilateral institutions like NATO. Therefore, the answer is stronger and more NATO, not to weaken the trans-Atlantic bond," he said.