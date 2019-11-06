Parliament dissolved as Boris Johnson launches election campaign

The UK's Parliament was dissolved just after midnight on Wednesday morning, signalling the official start of election campaigning ahead of the December 12 vote.

And Boris Johnson launched the UK Conservative Party's general election campaign with an attack on his opponents in his newspaper column.

Later today the Prime Minister will pay a formal visit to Queen Elizabeth before returning to Downing Street to announce the election.

The early election was agreed by parliament last week after two years of deep disagreement over how to proceed with Brexit, which was voted for back in 2016.