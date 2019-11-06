Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

United Kingdom

Parliament dissolved as Boris Johnson launches election campaign

 Comments
By  Luke Hurst  with Reuters
Parliament is to be dissolved ahead of the December 12 election
Parliament is to be dissolved ahead of the December 12 election -
Copyright
Reuters
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

The UK's Parliament was dissolved just after midnight on Wednesday morning, signalling the official start of election campaigning ahead of the December 12 vote.

And Boris Johnson launched the UK Conservative Party's general election campaign with an attack on his opponents in his newspaper column.

Later today the Prime Minister will pay a formal visit to Queen Elizabeth before returning to Downing Street to announce the election.

The early election was agreed by parliament last week after two years of deep disagreement over how to proceed with Brexit, which was voted for back in 2016.