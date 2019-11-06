Labour deputy and Corbyn critic Tom Watson standing down as MP

Labour party deputy leader Tom Watson has announced he is standing down as an MP at the next election on December 12.

In a letter to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn which was shared on his Twitter profile, Watson said that serving the Labour party "had been the privilege of a lifetime".

He added that his decision was "personal, not political."

Watson, who had represented West Bromwich East since 2001, had clashed with Corbyn over the change in direction of the party since the left-winger was elected leader in 2015.

Earlier this year there was a bid by the Corbynite left of the party to abolish Watson's post, who had frustrated Corbyn loyalists with his criticisms of the handling of the scandal over anti-Semitism and his stance on Brexit.