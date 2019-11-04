Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Iran announces new violations of nuclear deal

By Associated Press with NBC News World News
Image: President Hassan Rouhani visits the Bushehr nuclear power plant just
President Hassan Rouhani visits the Bushehr nuclear power plant just outside of Bushehr, Iran. -
Copyright
Mohammad Berno
The head of Iran's nuclear program said on Monday that Tehran was operating 60 IR-6 advanced centrifuges in violation of its atomic deal with world powers.

The comments by Ali Akbar Salehi mean that Iran is now operating double the amount of advanced centrifuges than was previously known.

Salehi made the announcement to state TV on the 40th anniversary of the takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

An IR-6 centrifuge can produce enriched uranium 10 times as fast as the first-generation IR-1s allowed under the accord.

The nuclear deal limited Iran to using only 5,060 first-generation IR-1 centrifuges to enrich uranium by rapidly spinning uranium hexafluoride gas.

By starting up these advanced centrifuges, Iran further cuts into the one-year time limit that experts estimate Tehran would need to have enough material to build a nuclear weapon, if it chose to pursue one.