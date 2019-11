A Flixbus traveling from Paris to London turned over in wet weather in northern France, injuring 33 people, four of them seriously.

Nationals of France, the U.S., Spain, Austrlia, the Netherlands, UK and Russia were travelling on the vehicle and have been taken to various hospitals near the site of the accident, outside Amien, a local newspaper reported.

Euronews has reached out to Flixbus for comment.