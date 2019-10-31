Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
US releases images and video of raid on al-Baghdadi compound

By Euronews with Reuters
Pentagon releases aerial images of the mission that resulted in the death of so-called Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
The Pentagon released images and video of the raid on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's compound.

The video shows US forces approaching the compound. It also showed US standoff munitions striking the compound, according to General Kenneth McKenzie Jr., head of US Central Command.

"Now, about Baghdadi's last moments - I can tell you this. He crawled into a hole with two small children and blew himself up while his people stayed on the ground," General Kenneth McKenzie Jr said.

It was originally reported that al-Baghdadi had three children with him when he detonated a suicide vest.

"You can deduce what kind of person it is based on that activity," McKenzie continued. "That would be my empirical observation of what he did. I'm not able to confirm anything else about his last seconds. I just can't confirm that one way or another."