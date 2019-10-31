Can Spain end political stalemate with fourth election in four years?

Spanish voters are preparing to choose their representatives once again as the fourth general election in just four years looms.

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, leader of the Socialists, failed to put together a workable coalition following the most recent national poll in April.

The country has since seen further political fragmentation, and a failure on the part of political parties to negotiate.

Recent opinion polls point to a difficult fight ahead for the Socialists, who have seen their support drop ahead of the November 10 vote, partly due to the recent chaos in Catalunya, voter fatigue, and a slowing economy.

A tracking poll by Sigma Dos for the El Mundo newspaper on Thursday showed that the far-right Vox party could nearly double its seats in Parliament compared to April.

It won 24 seats then, in an election that saw the party become the first sizeable far-right group in parliament since Spain’s return to democracy.

More: Tens of thousands protest against Catalan separatism in Barcelona

More: Franco's exhumation 'step towards reconciliation' says Sanchez

Catalunya, which has seen weeks of protests and riots over the sentencing of former Catalan leaders responsible for holding an illegal independence referendum, could be a key battleground in the election.

Vox is preparing to launch its campaign there, and Pedro Sanchez plans to wrap up his party’s campaign in the region.

The last three elections have all produced minority or short-lived governments as political leaders struggled to adapt to the new parties that ended years of dominance by the conservative People’s Party and Socialists.

The polls suggest yet another political stalemate could be on the horizon.