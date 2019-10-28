What are this week’s key Brexit decisions? | Euronews Answers

EU leaders have approved another extension until January 31, 2020 after the UK failed to ratify a divorce deal in time and requested another delay.

This was supposed to be the week that finally saw the United Kingdom leave the European Union. Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent the summer and much of the autumn promising that Brexit would happen on October 31.

Meanwhile British lawmakers are considering calls for a general election to try to break the impasse in parliament.

Here is a guide to the latest decisions and the thinking behind them.

January 31: the new Brexit ‘flextension’

EU leaders agreed on Monday to delay the UK’s departure beyond the end of October. Brexit will now take place on February 1, 2020 – or earlier if the divorce deal is passed by the British and European parliaments. If the agreement is ratified, the UK will leave on the first day of the following month: either December 1 or January 1.

The “flextension” is seen as a compromise. Most EU leaders wanted to extend the UK's membership until January 31, as this met the UK’s request for a three-month delay.

France had reportedly argued for a shorter extension; senior officials and ministers had said the UK had to give a good reason for another delay and wanted to concentrate politicians’ minds. However, although the decision needed unanimity among EU leaders, it was always thought highly unlikely that France would wield its veto.

Despite Boris Johnson’s repeated pledges that the UK would leave the EU at Halloween, he was obliged by law to seek a delay in the absence of parliamentary approval for the revised Brexit deal by October 19.

Read more: EU leaders agree to Brexit 'flextension' until January 31, 2020

December 12: Johnson’s election call

British MPs vote on Monday on the prime minister’s proposal for a general election on December 12. It is his third attempt in five weeks to send the country to the polls.

Under the Fixed-term Parliament Act, the vote needs the support of two-thirds of lawmakers to be approved. It is an uphill challenge: the main Labour opposition is opposed to the idea, and the ruling Conservatives have no majority in parliament.

In exchange for backing the snap poll, Boris Johnson said he would allow MPs more time to approve his withdrawal deal.

Parliament is dissolved automatically 25 working days before a general election, so if a vote is held on December 12, MPs will have until November 6 to examine the EU withdrawal bill.

The advantage for the government is that this scenario would also provide another chance for parliament to approve the deal, paving the way for Brexit to happen. Johnson has repeatedly appealed to “get Brexit done” and he could then hold an election having delivered on his promise to secure the UK's departure from the EU.

This is why he prefers this option to a Liberal Democrat-SNP proposal for a December 9 vote (see below). The earlier date would mean parliament being dissolved almost immediately, preventing MPs from having the necessary time to examine the legislation.

Read more: Why does Boris Johnson want a December election?

December 9: the date suggested by the Liberal Democrats and SNP

Although the two dates are only three days apart, the difference with this proposal is that with a December 9 election, the EU withdrawal deal would not have been ratified. The country would thus be voting with the key issue of Brexit still unresolved.

The Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party (SNP) – both anti-Brexit – have proposed the earlier date, which would be introduced as an amendment to the Fixed-term Parliament Act and would require only a simple majority.

The government – while arguing for its preferred option – has not ruled out backing the Lib Dem-SNP move, if its own plan for a December 12 election is rejected.

The advantage for the anti-Brexit parties of the earlier date is that unlike with Johnson's proposal, the UK’s EU membership would definitely still be in play. They could contest an election offering the possibility that Brexit could be stopped.

A vote on December 9 could also allow time for parliament to start up again this month. With a December 12 election the process may have to wait until January – by which time the new looming Brexit deadline would add to the pressure on MPs to pass the deal, or again face a possible no-deal exit.

The Liberal Democrats have pointed out that the earlier election date gives students, registered to vote in their university towns, the chance to vote before they leave for the Christmas holidays.

Labour has accused the Liberal Democrats and the SNP of "giving up" on a second referendum. Its policy is to seek an alternative Brexit deal which would be put to another public vote.

Good or bad timing?

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has said Labour does not want an election until a no-deal Brexit is ruled out – although this was before the latest extension was agreed.

Critics have argued, however, that this is impossible to achieve – as even if the UK leaves the EU with an agreement, another no-deal “cliff-edge” would loom next year during crucial negotiations on future trade.

A further reason that has been suggested for both main parties' stances is that the ruling Conservatives have been consistently ahead of Labour in recent opinion polls.

Opponents of a general election at this stage on either date argue that the crucial issue of Brexit should not be mixed up with other matters facing the country.

A pre-Christmas election would be risky for all parties: a poll so close to the holiday period may be unpopular with voters. In previous snap elections – called earlier than the scheduled date – they have also shown a tendency to punish parties in power.

