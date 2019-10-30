Boris Johnson is taking Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, the day after MPs approved an early general election on December 12.

You can watch live in the video player, above.

Parliament is expected to be dissolved next week, paving the way for the official election campaign to start.

Johnson secured an election at the fourth attempt after opposition parties supported the move.

It follows the agreement by the European Union to delay Brexit, extending the UK’s membership until January 31, 2020.

The UK and the EU agreed a revised divorce deal earlier this month. But a missed deadline to get it approved at Westminster forced Johnson by law to seek the latest Brexit delay.

In the House of Commons, Jeremy Corbyn attacked the prime minister over the state of the British health service and asked about reports of "secret meetings" with US companies.

Johnson accused the opposition Labour leader of anti-Americanism, asking whether Corbyn disapproved of "negotiations to ensure British patients get the drugs they deserve".

He also repeated his charge that Corbyn was guilty of "drift and dither" over Brexit, and alleged that his stance towards Scotland threatened the integrity of the United Kingdom.

