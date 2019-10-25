Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

USA

Russian soldier kills 8 fellow servicemen in Siberia

 Comments
NBC News Logo
By The Associated Press with NBC News World News
Russian soldier kills 8 fellow servicemen in Siberia
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

MOSCOW — The Russian Defense Ministry says a soldier has gone on a shooting spree in Siberia, killing eight fellow servicemen and wounding two others before being apprehended.

The ministry said the incident happened Friday at a military base in the town of Gorny in the Baikal Lake region about 90 miles north of the border with Mongolia.

It added that the soldier apparently opened fire in a "nervous breakdown over personal problems unrelated to his military duties." A deputy defense minister was heading to the base to conduct investigation.

Shootings and other violent incidents plagued the Russian military in the 1990s and early 2000s when it suffered from desperate cash shortages and low morale. They have become relatively rare in recent years as conditions in the military have improved.