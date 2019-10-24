Watch: Clowning around in Mexico City

Hundreds of clowns marched merrily through Mexico City on Wednesday to mark the 24th annual International Clown Convention, aimed at honing their craft and supporting the industry.

The convention, also known as the "Fair of Laughter", is organised by the Brotherhood of Latin Clowns and brings together clowns from countries including Peru, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and the United States to show off their talents and pick up skills and skit ideas to take home to their fans.

Across four days, 450 clowns from 14 countries will attend seminars and workshops, and stock up on the latest shoes, makeup and wigs.

Clowns are a key part of Mexican culture and life, and there are 10,000 professionals registered in the country. They pop up at traffic intersections and perform tricks to earn a few pesos. It's a hard way to earn a living, but the convention is part of an effort to maintain high standards.