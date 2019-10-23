Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
France

Man holed up in museum in southern France, threatening messages in Arabic found: police

By Cristina Abellan Matamoros  with AFP, REUTERS
A man is holed up in a museum in southern France on Wednesday, local police told AFP.

A tweet by national police said elite "RAID" police were carrying out an operation at the scene of the incident in the southern town of Saint Raphael.

Local media reports said at least one individual was inside and had locked the access to the museum.

Purportedly threatening messages in Arabic were also found by police according to AFP.

French media said it was unclear if the man was armed or if there were any hostages.