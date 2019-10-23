A man is holed up in a museum in southern France on Wednesday, local police told AFP.

A tweet by national police said elite "RAID" police were carrying out an operation at the scene of the incident in the southern town of Saint Raphael.

Local media reports said at least one individual was inside and had locked the access to the museum.

Purportedly threatening messages in Arabic were also found by police according to AFP.

French media said it was unclear if the man was armed or if there were any hostages.