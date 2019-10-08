Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Greece

Not kidding: Goats outnumber humans 12-to-1 on this Greek island

By Euronews & Reuters 
Image by Capri23auto from Pixabay
With oak and chestnut forests, waterfalls, and rugged coastline, Samothraki has a wild beauty and remoteness that sets it apart from other Greek islands.

There are no package holidays here or even a reliable ferry service to the mainland. Island authorities hope to turn it into an internationally recognised nature reserve - but that nature is under threat from droves of some insatiable assailants.

Goats outnumber human inhabitants 12-to-1 and are munching stretches of Samothraki into a moonscape.

Semi-wild, they roam across the island roughly three times the size of Manhattan. Their unchecked overgrazing is causing crisis-level erosion.

The Sustainable Samothrace Association has been working for more than a decade to educate locals on the issue and propose solutions to the goats, and lately also sheep, overgrazing.

For its vice-president, forestry expert George Maskalidis, the situation has reached a tipping point as overgrazing has intensified erosion across the island causing massive landslides when it rains.

"There are no big trees to hold the soil. And it's a big problem, both financial and real because (the mud) will come down on our heads," he said.

Video editor • Orlando Crowcroft