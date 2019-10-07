Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Greece

Greece's new leader plans to stub out smoking in enclosed public places

By Katy Dartford  Fay Doulgkeri  
Greece's new prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has pledged to implement a ban on smoking in enclosed public places.

The country lags well behind other EU nations when it comes to enforcing existing laws, particularly inside bars and restaurants.

It also is among the heaviest smoking countries globally, according to the World Health Organization.

Greece’s much-flouted smoking ban was initially implemented a decade ago but hopes that fines and vigilance would work to persuade Europe’s heaviest smokers to kick the habit were largely ignored.

Now, the new conservative government says it is time for the country to change.

WATCH: Fay Doulgkeri reports from Athens on how the city is adapting: