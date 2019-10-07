Greece's new prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has pledged to implement a ban on smoking in enclosed public places.

The country lags well behind other EU nations when it comes to enforcing existing laws, particularly inside bars and restaurants.

It also is among the heaviest smoking countries globally, according to the World Health Organization.

Greece’s much-flouted smoking ban was initially implemented a decade ago but hopes that fines and vigilance would work to persuade Europe’s heaviest smokers to kick the habit were largely ignored.

Now, the new conservative government says it is time for the country to change.

