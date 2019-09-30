Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Massive iceberg breaks away from Antarctica's Amery ice shelf

By Euronews 
The new D28 Iceberg just that calved away from Amery ice shelf
A massive iceberg that is five times the size of Malta has broken away from Antarctica.

The D28 iceberg - which is 1,582 square kilometres - was captured by the European Union Earth Observation Programme breaking away from the Amery ice shelf.

But scientists have stressed that not only had the “calving” of the iceberg been predicted for almost two decades, but the D28 is “small relative to some of the largest icebergs in history.”

Helen Amanda Fricker, a professor and glaciologist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, said that the "calving event is part of a healthy ice shelf cycle" and was not connected to climate change.