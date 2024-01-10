EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

Environmental activists protest Norway’s move to allow seabed mining exploration

Activists from the French environmental movement attend a protest outside the Norwegian Parliament in Oslo, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.
Activists from the French environmental movement attend a protest outside the Norwegian Parliament in Oslo, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Copyright Javad Parsa/NTB Scanpix via AP
By Euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

The vote has opened an area of the Norwegian Sea nearly as big as Italy to deep-sea mining exploration - an activity that scientists fear might destroy marine life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Environmental activists gathered in front of the Norwegian parliament on Tuesday to protest against the country’s decision to authorise the seabed mining exploration of parts of the Norwegian Sea.

Norway has become the first country to permit the controversial practice of commercial-scale deep-sea mining which is widely opposed by environmentalists and scientists, who have warned that it could be devastating for marine life.

The areas opened by the Norwegian government to seabed mining exploration are located in the Arctic, between Svalbard, Greenland, Iceland and Jan Mayen. These areas - which altogether are larger than the UK and almost as big as Italy, for a total of 280,000 sq km - are all under Norway’s national jurisdiction.

Greenpeace condemned the vote, calling Tuesday “a shameful day” for Norway. “It is embarrassing to watch Norway positioning itself as an ocean leader while giving the green light to ocean destruction in Arctic waters,” said Frode Pleym, head of Greenpeace Norway. “But this doesn’t end here. The wave of protests against deep sea mining has only begun.”

The approval by the Norwegian parliament, which came in a 80 to 20 vote, will accelerate the hunt for precious metals needed to build batteries for electric vehicles around the world, as well as other green technologies - including lithium, scandium and cobalt.

Both the EU and the UK, which have called for a temporary ban on deep-sea mining because of environmental concerns, opposed the move.

An agreement on deep-sea mining in international waters is anticipated to follow later this year.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Spain declares environmental emergency over plastic pellets spillage from ship

Deep-sea mining can yield many riches. The EU is against but its neighbours are keen

France votes to ban deep-sea mining in its waters: Why is this practice so controversial?

Arctic Norway Mining