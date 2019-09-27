He's back! Brexit monster returns with launch of new Dutch advice book

The Dutch ‘Brexit monster’ has made a new appearance with the launch of a new government advice booklet for businesses showing him firmly under control.

The furry character, who is the face of the official Netherlands Brexit-ready campaign, is pictured chained to the walls by well-prepared entrepreneurs.

At least 15% of Dutch companies have made little or no preparations for Britain’s departure from the European Union on October 31, according to the research by the Netherlands’ foreign ministry.

The new booklet includes “concrete tips and advice, to-do lists, useful links and inspiring stories from other entrepreneurs who are working with Brexit,” the government said.

The Netherlands is currently one of Britain’s main trading partners and there are fears of an impact on trade if the UK leaves the single market without a deal.

The blue monster was made famous after appearing alongside Dutch foreign minister, Stef Blok, at the launch of the campaign.

In the new booklet, the creature is shown tied up by Brexit-ready Dutch businessman Lauwrens de Jong.

There is also a podcast and a 'game' to give information on how businesses can prepare for Brexit.

Lennard van Otterloo, a columnist with Dutch business news outlet, De Ondernemer, said the monster campaign was in contrast to the UK, where “the provision of information [on Brexit] leaves much to be desired.”

He said: "You might think the monster is a genius or an idiot, but at least we have it."