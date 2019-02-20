Brexit brief: Juncker in low spirits, UN outlook and the Dutch Brexit monster

In today’s Brexit Brief: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker appears to be in low spirits ahead of Wednesday night's meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

“There is not enough movement for me to be able to assume that it will be a productive discussion,” the commission president said at a conference in Stuttgart on Tuesday.

A report from the UK branch of the UN found that Britain will not be able to maintain it’s status as a global powerhouse after Brexit.

The furry Brexit monster, made famous by Dutch foreign minister Stef Blok, has been a hit so far with 10 times more companies taking the risk-assessment test that it was used to promote.

