After her trip across the Atlantic on a solar-powered, zero-emissions boat, teen activist Greta Thunberg had an audience with one of America's most prominent figures — former President Barack Obama.

The pair met in Washington with the aim of raising awareness concerning the fate of the planet before Thunberg speaks at the United Nations Climate Action Summit on September 23.

In a video released by the Obama Foundation on Tuesday, the pair were pictured fist-bumping, with the former President telling the Swede: "You and me, we're a team."

When asked about the recent climate strikes she participated in while visiting New York and Washington, Thunberg said: "Everyone is so nice and all of these young people seem so eager, very enthusiastic which is a very good thing."

"My message to young people who want to have an impact is to be creative," she added. "There's so incredibly much you can do and to not underestimate yourself."

Obama later tweeted: "Just 16, @GretaThunberg is already one of our planet’s greatest advocates. Recognizing that her generation will bear the brunt of climate change, she’s unafraid to push for real action."

Thunberg, who arrived in New York last month, established herself as a key figure in the fight for climate action after she staged weekly sit-ins outside the Swedish Parliament.

Her actions fostered a youth climate movement, which led to young people holding protests in more than 100 cities worldwide.