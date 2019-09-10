Apple event: A new iPhone and details on subscriptions services

By David Ingram and Jason Abbruzzese with NBC News Tech and Science News • last updated: 10/09/2019 - 19:44

Apple on Tuesday held its yearly fall event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, announcing a variety of details on its new subscription services as well as new products — including a new iPhone.

The company is widely expected to announce a new version of its iPhone, which remains the company's most profitable product. But with smartphone sales slowing globally, Apple has begun to emphasize its subscription services, such as Apple Music. It started off this year's event by announcing pricing and launch dates for its streaming TV and mobile games services.

New iPhone

Apple announced the newest version of its flagship product, the iPhone, with numerous changes to its cameras and photo software.

The new iPhone 11 will have a dual camera system, one of which is an ultra-wide camera with a broader field of view for capturing "epic landscape shots," the company said. The camera app will also have an automatic "night mode" for taking photos indoors in dark light.

App store

Apple revealed more titles for its subscription service for mobile games, one of a handful of new paid services the company has rolled out in recent years.

The service launches Sept. 19 in more than 150 countries and will have more than 100 new games. It will cost $4.99 a month for a family subscription with a one-month free trial.

Executives from video game companies demonstrated examples of games Apple would begin offering as exclusives on its App Store, including a "Frogger"-style game and a make-believe underwater exploration game.

"No game service has ever launched as many games at once," said Ann Thai, Apple's app store product lead.

Apple TV

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that Apple's new streaming TV subscription service will launch on Nov. 1 in more than 100 countries and cost $4.99 per month. That price makes it cheaper than other major streaming competitors including Netflix.

Apple will also include one year of Apple TV with the purchase of its devices.

The company also teased a trailer for a new show called "See," starring Jason Momoa. It takes place in a world where humans have lost the ability to see.

New iPad

Apple said it would launch a seventh-generation iPad with a slightly larger screen and a "floating" digital keyboard that users can move around the screen.

It's also compatible with a full-size external keyboard that doubles as a cover, said Greg Joswiak, an Apple marketing vice president. It will start at $329 and begin shipping at the end of the month, Joswiak said.

Apple Watch

Apple announced the fifth series of its Apple Watch, which boasts a variety of small, new features. It will have an always-on screen, so that users won't need to turn their wrist in order to see the time, and the options for cases will include titanium, ceramic and recycled aluminum.

The more advanced, cellular-enabled models will start at $499 and GPS-models at $399, the company said. They'll be in stores Sept. 20. Apple's also keeping its third series of the Apple Watch around, and dropping the price of that model to $199.

This story is developing.