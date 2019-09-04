As the British Parliament continues to debate Brexit, European lawmakers in Brussels are watching on as the latest chapter of the saga unfolds.

With the UK's exit day of October 31st fast approaching — MEPs are stepping up preparations for the potential fallout of no-deal while also trying to steer the conversation towards other European priorities.

On Wednesday, EU diplomats will be meeting to prepare for a no-deal Brexit and whether to use emergency funds in that case.

Speaking to Euronews, Romanian MEP Clotilde Armand said there was a growing weariness over the Brexit debate.

“I believe that we have been talking about this for years now. So it’s better to say, let’s go back to the people, they’ve heard so much, now let’s see in a democratic way what is their state of mind right now,” she said.

With the prospects of a no-deal increasing, Armand said there would blame all around if there isn’t a successful withdrawal.

“In human nature, (no-deal) would be a failure. We in Eastern Europe want to contribute to making sure everything goes smoother,” she said.

On Tuesday, an alliance of opposition MPs backed by 21 Tory rebels won a vote to take control of the parliamentary agenda in a bid to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Their first hurdle on Wednesday will be to pass a law forcing Johnson to ask the EU to delay Brexit until January 31 unless he has a deal approved by parliament beforehand on the terms of the exit.

Euronews asked MEPs how they felt about a Brexit extension:

"We cannot extend without any condition. Let's go back to the British people and ask them whether they would like to go," said Udo Bullman from Germany.

"If we keep rolling extension after extension, we could be here in ten years time answering the same questions," said Mairead McGuinness from Ireland.

Countries set to be hit the hardest by a no-deal include Ireland, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands.