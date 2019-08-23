The largest recorded radio installation in Lithuania was on display on Friday to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Baltic Way.

On August 23, 1989, two million people from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania joined hands to form a 650-kilometre human chain to show their desire for independence from the Soviet Union.

The chain spread across the three states from Vilnius, Lithuania to Tallinn, Estonia.

The radio installation, in the capital Vilnius, was conceived of by two young artists, Viačeslavas Mickevičius and Ieva Makauskaitė, who worked with Lithuanian national broadcaster LRT, city authorities said in a press release.

Mickevičius, who was 5 years old in 1989, wondered how they managed to organise the protest.

"It appeared that the main role was played by the radio. Special radio broadcasts helped to coordinate the rally," said Viačeslavas Mickevičius, one of the two artists.

"This is how with this installation we wanted to pay tribute to the radio and to express the vibe of unity among our people," Mickevičius added.

The radio installation, entitled "One Wave" is made up of more than 2,000 old radios that will play a trilingual song known to be the anthem of the Baltic Way entitled "The Baltics are waking up".

The installation is 19 metres wide and 16 metres high after people responded in droves to a request on Lithuanian radio and TV for old radio donations.

A Lithuanian record registration agency said it was the largest radio installation, according to the city of Vilnius.

The event was also commemorated in Hong Kong as protesters joined hands in tribute to the Baltic Way as part of their ongoing protest against the government.

Here are some pictures of the installation:

Photos by E. Blaževič/LRT

