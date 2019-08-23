Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Watch: Hong Kong protesters join hands in tribute to Baltic Way

By Orlando Crowcroft 
People hold their lit up smartphones during a students' rally to call for political reforms outside City Hall in Hong Kong, China, August 22, 2019
REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Hundreds of protesters in Hong Kong joined hands on the anniversary of the Baltic Way, the 600km human chain that spread across three Baltic states and helped bring an end to Soviet rule.

Shouting "free Hong Kong" and "Stand with Hong Kong, fight for freedom", protesters continued the mass protests that have been raging since June over a now-suspended bill that would allow criminal suspects in to be extradited to mainland China for trial.

Read More: Baltic Way: 30 years since the 600-km human chain that helped trigger the collapse of communism

Despite Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam saying again on Tuesday the legislation was dead, the protest movement has developed into a wider demonstration for democracy in the territory and for an inquiry into police brutality.

The Baltic Way protests took place on the 50th anniversary of the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact, which in agreed in 1939 between Joseph Stalin's USSR and Adolf Hitler's Germany. Protesters from Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia joined hands to call for an end to Soviet rule.