French authorities have launched a preliminary probe to uncover whether any sexual assault offences linked to the case against American financier Jeffrey Epstein were committed on the country's soil or on French nationals, the Prosecutor's Office announced on Friday.

The probe was instigated after "checks, cross-referencing and exchanges with the competent authorities in the US," the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

The charges under investigation include rape and sexual assault on minors over the age of 15, rape and sexual assault on minors under the age of 15, criminal conspiracy to commit crimes and association of criminals with a view to committing offences punishable by at least five years of imprisonment, the prosecutor's statement added.

Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available.