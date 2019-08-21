Ryanair cabin crew in Portugal began a walkout on Wednesday as counterparts in Spain announced 10 days of strikes — but a separate stoppage by Ireland-based pilots has been blocked by court action.

The budget airline said flights from its Portuguese bases might be affected by delays or schedule changes but reported no cancellations at Lisbon, Porto and Faro airports.

The five-day strike was called by Portugal’s SNPVAC union in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Belgium’s CNE and ACVPULS trade unions told members not to comply with a Ryanair request to work on flights affected by the Portuguese strike.

In Spain, unions said cabin crew would strike at 13 bases in September after no agreement was reached in several hours of talks over job cuts.

USO and SICTPLA gave notice of stoppages on September 1, 2, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29 in protest at plans to close staff bases in Gran Canaria, Tenerife South and Girona.

Jairo Gonzalo, secretary of USO for Ryanair, said in a statement the airline had shown an “attitude of mockery” and there was “not the slightest hope” of reaching an agreement.

In Ireland, a court granted Ryanair’s application for an injunction, preventing some Ireland-based pilots at the airline from taking strike action on Thursday and Friday.

The airline said the ruling was a “huge relief” to passengers at the end of the school holidays and called on a “minority of very well-paid pilots” to end their dispute.

Bernard Harbor, of the Fórsa union, said outside court: "There will not now be any industrial action this week. We are going to consider the ruling in detail and consult again with our legal team, once we have the ruling in writing."

Ryanair, which is Europe's biggest budget airline, was hit by waves of strikes last year that led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights as well as the airline agreeing to recognise trade unions for the first time.

Ryanair managed to quell the disputes by reaching deals with many unions in Europe on pay and allowances, but it has yet to move beyond recognition agreements with others and further angered unions by telling staff that it had 900 more pilots and crew than it required.

In July, it reported post-tax profit down 21% year on year, at 243 million euros, driven by competition in Germany, Brexit uncertainty and a question mark over the return to service of Boeing's grounded 737 MAX.

Separately, ground workers in Barcelona for Iberia announced a strike on August 24, 25, 30 and 31.