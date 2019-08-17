Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

world news

Brazilian government defends record on Amazon deforestation

 Comments
By Richard Good 
Brazilian government defends record on Amazon deforestation
Copyright
REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

The Brazilian government of Jair Bolsonaro has defended its record on exploiting Amazon forests — saying its strategy is to make intelligent use of the country’s natural resources.

Norway and Germany have withdrawn financial aid to Brazil after a joint steering committee designed to oversee environmental projects was unilaterally shut down by the government.

But Bolsonaro has mocked the move, saying that Angela Merkel should keep her money and use it to reforest Germany, while accusing Norway of being hypocritical, saying a country that hunts whales and drills for petrol was no example to follow.

Satellite images from Brazil’s own space agency allegedly show that the rate of deforestation in the Amazon has almost tripled since Bolsonaro’s government came to power. The government denies the claim and has sacked the scientist responsible for publishing the data.