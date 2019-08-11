Man killed riding e-scooter on motorway near Paris

A man who rode an electric scooter on a motorway near Paris was hit and killed on Friday night, firefighters said.

The 30-year-old, who was not wearing a helmet, was struck from behind by a motorcycle shortly after midnight while driving on the A86 near Vélizy-Villacoublay, southwest of Paris, said a fire commander in Yvelines.

No explanation has been given as to why the man entered the highway, where scooters are forbidden.

"This was a direct impact and the bike was found 400 meters away from the victims, probably having continued to roll after the impact,” said a source.

The victim died shortly after paramedics arrived while the biker was unconscious but taken to hospital.

It follows the death of a 25-year-old man on an electric scooter in the 18th arrondissement of Paris.

And in April, an octogenarian pedestrian was also killed after being hit by a scooter in Levallois-Perret (Hauts-de-Seine).