Creative prison break? Muscular inmate dresses as woman in escape bid from prison

A Brazilian drug trafficker tried to escape from prison this weekend by dressing up as his teenage daughter.

Clauvino da Silva, a drug dealer from the southwest city of Angra dos Reis, put on a mask, wig, and girl's clothes to try and fool authorities at the Bangu jail complex on Saturday.

But the unusual plan was thwarted by state prison police who caught him before he could taste freedom.

Prison officials said he planned to leave his daughter inside the prison in his place.

In a video released by prison authorities, da Silva is seen wearing a mask to resemble a girl, a long black wig, glasses, and women's clothing, including a bra. Prison officials then ask him to take off his disguise, which he does, revealing his muscular body.

Authorities said da Silva's daughter and seven other people were arrested on suspicion of trying to help him escape. The drug trafficker was transferred to another prison and will face punishment, they added.