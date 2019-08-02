Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Watch live: Donald Trump set to make EU trade announcement

By Cristina Abellan Matamoros  with REUTERS
Watch live: Donald Trump set to make EU trade announcement
US President Donald Trump is set to announce a deal on Friday to sell more American beef to Europe, announced White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

The European Commission has highlighted that any beef deal will not increase overall beef imports and that all beef coming in would have to be hormone-free to respect EU food safety regulations. Any deal would have to be approved by the European Parliament.

US and European officials have been trying to lay the groundwork for a trade deal but have been blocked by an impasse on agriculture.

The announcement will be made amidst Washington's trade dispute with China. On Thursday, Trump said he would impose a 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports starting on September 1 and threatened to raise tariffs even more if Chinese President Xi Jinping failed to move faster on striking a trade deal.

The fight between the world's two biggest economies has hurt world growth, including in Europe.