If there is one historic Angolan figure every visitor to Angola should know it's Agostinho Neto, Angola's first president.

In Luanda, he is hard to avoid as his tomb has been turned into a 120-metres high memorial site, where the life of the marxist, militant and poet is commemorated.

In this 360° video, you can take a guided tour of the memorial with the director of the sarcophagus, Rigoberto Fialho.