Watch: Lost? More than 150 Father Christmases gather for the World Santa Claus Congress

Looking rather out of place at the height of summer in Copenhagen, more than 150 Father Christmases from across the globe gathered for the 62nd World Santa Congress this week.

The event kicked off on Monday and saw Saint Nicks from as far as Japan and El Salvador make it to Denmark for the festivities.

The convention is being held on the outskirts of the Danish capital, in Bakken, the world's oldest amusement park.

Some of the events taking place this year include open-air performances, parties, and even a Santa Claus obstacle run.

The congress has been running annually since 1957, ensuring that Kris Kringleses are kept active during the summer months.