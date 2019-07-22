Greece's newly-elected government wins confidence vote on economic policy

Greece's newly-elected conservative government won a confidence vote late on Monday on its economic policy, which includes tax cuts and measures to speed up investments.

The vote was held by a roll-call vote at midnight after a three-day presentation of the government’s goals.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's landslide election victory with his New Democracy party on July 7.

They pledged to cut taxes and stimulate growth in an economy that shrank by a quarter during a drawn-out debt crisis.

Mitsotakis promised to reduce property, income and corporate taxation as well as carrying out reforms on public administration to remove bureaucratic hurdles for investments.

All 158 lawmakers of the ruling conservative party approved the policy in the 300-seat parliament.

Speeches by leaders of the parliamentary groups in order relative to their party’s presence in parliament starting with the least represented took place ahead of the vote.