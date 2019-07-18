Half a century on, moon landing conspiracy theories persist

As the 50th anniversary of the groundbreaking Apollo 11 mission nears, the question that has excited conspiracy theorists for half a century is still there: did humans actually set foot on the moon?

Despite the vast amount of evidence they did, some point to a number of perceived anomalies in the footage of the 1969 moon landings.

The US flag on the lunar surface that supposedly fluttered despite the lack of wind on the moon is one of the most common theories.

This particular alleged anomaly has been debunked many times over, with scientists pointing to the fact the only time the flag moved was while it was being erected and then stuck in the lunar surface.

Another, that astronaut Neil Armstrong’s boot did not fit the print he left on the moon, was quashed when it was pointed out that he had been wearing another pair when he set foot on the lunar surface.

Some of the more extravagant claims have suggested the landings were staged by Hollywood with Walt Disney sponsorship, based on a script by Arthur C. Clarke and directed by Stanley Kubrick.

Chris French, Professor of Psychology at Goldsmiths University, told Euronews' Good Morning Europe the moon landing conspiracy theory is particularly persistent.

“This is perhaps because it appears to have so many different aspects; people have pored over the detail and any minor apparent anomaly even though thoroughly debunked," he said.

“What you find is that people who believe in this conspiracy theory tend to believe in others. So people who believe we never landed on the moon are also likely to believe Diana was assassinated and her death in a tunnel in Paris was not an accident.

“Now there’s no logical connection between those two. But what there is is a distrust of what the conspiracy believers would refer to as ‘the official story’.”