360° video: Great surfing will ‘put Angola on the map’

Hawaii, California, Angola?

Angola rarely comes up when surfers discuss possible holiday destinations, but maybe that is about to change.

“It’s unknown to most people, but we have some of the best waves in the world,” says Angolan surfer João Silva.

He is adamant that the waves at the Cabo Leda resort are of the highest class: “Cabo Leda makes everybody happy. You have this energy, perfect waves, perfect spots, great weather all the time.

“We have the most amazing people, this is a big family of surfers. We can camp here, we make fires, eat and drink. It’s perfect. Peace, happiness and good waves.” João Silva Angolan surfer

The southwest African country has more than 1600 kilometres of coastline, but it has relatively few tourists. The surfers who do come share a real connection:

Click on the 360° video above to check out the waves at Cabo Ledo for yourself.