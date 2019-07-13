Watch live: Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt continue bids to be UK's next prime minister

The final two in the race to be the UK's next prime minister will address potential voters on Saturday.

Boris Johnston and Jeremy Hunt will appear at the Conservative Party hustings in Wyboston. Another will follow in Colchester later in the day.

You can watch in the video player, above, from 12.15 CEST.

Johnston and Hunt were the most popular candidates to replace Theresa May after a series of voters by Conservative MPs.

The winner will be chosen by members of the Conservative Party.

An announcement is expected on July 23.