German Chancellor Angela Merkel seen shaking for third time in under a month

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has renewed concerns for her health after she was spotted shaking during a public event on Thursday — the third such incident in under a month.

The 64-year-old was meeting with new Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne in Berlin on Wednesday when she appeared to shake uncontrollably.

This is the third similar incident in less than a month for the German leader.

The first, in mid-June, was during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky but Merkel's team assured those concerned that she was just dehydrated and had recovered after drinking a glass of water.

However, she reignited concerns weeks later at another public event in Berlin.

On Wednesday, Merkel's spokesman insisted the chancellor was fine, repeating the same sentiment from several weeks earlier.