Germany

Merkel says recovered from shaking bout after drinking water

By Euronews  with REUTERS WORLD (EN)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was seen shaking when she met visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier on Tuesday, said she had since drunk water and was feeling better.

Merkel looked as if she were struggling to stand up while she and Zelenskiy listened to national anthems during military honours upon his arrival.

"Since then I have drunk at least three glasses of water - I obviously needed that and so I'm doing very well now," Merkel said during a joint news conference with Zelenskiy in Berlin.