Watch: Unexpected flooding turns deadly in northeastern Spain

Torrential rain and hail brought severe flooding to parts of northeastern Spain on Monday evening, killing at least one person.

The extreme weather left government officials puzzled after four times more rain than forecast fell suddenly in the Navarra region, causing the river Cidacos to burst its banks.

Video footage on social media showed floodwaters gushing across a major highway, which had cracked and lifted, near Pueyo.

Firefighters in the region said on Tuesday they had retrieved the body of a man who was believed to have been swept away by the floodwaters in his car.

In Pamplona, the running of the bulls event had to be postponed due to the sudden rainfall.

The intense weather came just a week after Spain underwent a record-breaking heatwave that engulfed parts of western Europe.

