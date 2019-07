The Netherlands booked a spot in their first ever Women's World Cup final. They beat Sweden 1-0 Wednesday night at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France, with a goal in extra time.

Euronews’s sports editor Andy Robini singled out the Dutch defence for praise.

"The Dutch centre back dealing with aerial challenges did so well that Sweden had twelve corners, and they could have had double the amount...and it wouldn't have changed anything."

