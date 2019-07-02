Resurgent Netherlands face confident in World Cup semi final

The Netherlands are back in full swing at the Women's World Cup after feeling the pressure of being European Champions, according to striker Vivianne Miedama.

Despite a shaky start, the team topped group E but will face a major challenge against Sweden in Wednesday night's semi final.

The clash conjures memories of the last-eight game between the two sides at Euro 2017, a game the Dutch would go on to win.

However, the Swedes will be a tough side to beat, having come into the tournament as one of the favourites after their silver medal at the Olympics.

They are aiming to reach their first World Cup final since 2003 and will be buoyed by their quarter final win over two-time champions Germany.