Trump meets North Korea's Kim in demilitarised zone

U.S. President Donald Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas.

The two leaders met for the third time amid hopes for new talks at ending North Korea's nuclear programmes.

Trump talked to Kim on the southern side of the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone separating the two Koreas.

Trump briefly crossed the inter-Korean military border into the North, becoming the first ever U.S. president to set foot in the reclusive country.

When Trump arrived at the DMZ, earlier on Sunday, he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited a guard post in the northernmost part of the South Korean side of the site, looking into the North.