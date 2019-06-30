Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Return to sender: 69 containers carrying mislabeled waste returned to Canada from the Philippines

By Louise Miner  with REUTERS, CTV
Sixty-nine containers carrying mislabeled waste has been returned to Canada from the Philippines.

The rubbish was labeled as plastic recyclables and was stranded for years.

The move ends a dispute which started in 2013 that sparked a diplomatic row between Ottawa and Manila.

The shipment arrived at the GCT Deltaport in Delta in British Columbia - Canada's flagship container terminal, according to a statement.

The garbage is expected to be incinerated this week after agreeing to take it back in May.